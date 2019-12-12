Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Abdullah Al Araimi in Muscat on death of his son

(@imziishan)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today offered condolences to Abdullah bin Ali Al Araimi on the death of his son, Mohammed.

While visiting the family residence in Muscat, Oman, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty for his soul to rest in paradise and to grant his family patience and solace.

The family of the deceased extended their gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, also offered condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed.