Mohamed Bin Zayed Offers Condolences To Ahmed Al Haj Al Habroush On Death Of His Mother

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, offered his condolences to Ahmed Al Haj Abdullah Al Habroush on the death of his mother.

In a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace and to grant solace and patience to her family.

For his part, Al Habroush extended his gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed on this kind gesture

