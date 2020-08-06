Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian PM on death of his mother

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, offered his condolences, over a phone call, to Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama on death of his mother.

The Albanian Prime Minister extended thanks and appreciation for His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his warm and sincere feelings. He also wished good health for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and further development and progress for bilateral relations of the two friendly countries.