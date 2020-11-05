UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Offers Condolences To Austrian Chancellor On Victims Of Terrorist Attacks

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Austrian Chancellor on victims of terrorist attacks

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 4th November 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today called Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to express his deepest condolences on the victims of the terrorist attacks which took place in Vienna against innocent people.

During the conversation, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed expressed solidarity with the friendly Austria in its fight against all forms of terrorism.

He voiced his strong condemnation and denunciation of this heinous acts of terror, aimed at destabilising security and stability, in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

He expressed sympathy for the families of the victims and for the friendly people of Austria. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Chancellor Kurtz thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the noble feelings he showed towards Austria and its people, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Condemnation UAE Abu Dhabi Vienna Progress Austria November 2020 All

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

2 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

1 hour ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

1 hour ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

1 hour ago

Stocks rally despite US vote uncertainty

1 hour ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.