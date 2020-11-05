Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Austrian Chancellor on victims of terrorist attacks

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 4th November 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today called Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to express his deepest condolences on the victims of the terrorist attacks which took place in Vienna against innocent people.

During the conversation, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed expressed solidarity with the friendly Austria in its fight against all forms of terrorism.

He voiced his strong condemnation and denunciation of this heinous acts of terror, aimed at destabilising security and stability, in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

He expressed sympathy for the families of the victims and for the friendly people of Austria. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Chancellor Kurtz thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the noble feelings he showed towards Austria and its people, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.