Mohamed Bin Zayed Offers Condolences To Ethiopia's PM On Death Of His Father

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Ethiopia's PM on death of his father

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, offered condolences to Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, on death of his father.

In a phone call with Ethiopia's Prime Minister today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceasd's soul in Paradise and to grant his family patience and solace.

In turn, Abiy Ahmed extended thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for his sympathy and wished him good health.

