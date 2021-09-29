UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Offers Condolences To King Of Morocco On Death Of Princess Lalla Malika

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 01:00 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, made a telephone call on Tuesday to HM King Mohammed VI of Morocco to offer his condolences over the sad demise of his aunt Princess Lalla Malika.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed extended sincerest condolences and consolation to King Mohammed VI, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in eternal peace.

The King of Morocco expressed deepest thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his sincere feelings and condolences.

