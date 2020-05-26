ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has extended his sincere condolences to Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, on the victims of the Friday's plane crash in a residential area in Karachi, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy and forgiveness on the dead and give strength to their families to bear the tragedy.

The Pakistani leader expressed his gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Mohamed for his true feelings towards the people of Pakistan, wishing further progress and prosperity to the people of the UAE.

They exchanged greetings on Eid al-Fitr and wished continuing peace, security and prosperity for all countries of the world.

The conversation touched on an array of regional and international issues of common interest, including the global fight against COVID-19.

They also exchanged views on the prospects of advancing the bilateral relations to the best interest of the two countries' peoples.