Mohamed Bin Zayed Offers Condolences To Riyad Al Mubarak On Death Of His Mother

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Riyad Al Mubarak on death of his mother

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today offered his condolences to Riyad Abdulrahman Al Mubarak on the death of his mother.

In a phone call, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace and to grant solace and patience to her family.

For his part, Al Mubarak extended his gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed on this kind gesture.

