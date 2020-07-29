UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Oman's Sultan Exchange Eid Al-Adha Greetings

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Oman's Sultan exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged through a telephone call Eid al-Adha greetings with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said of Oman.

The two leaders prayed to the Almighty Allah for continued progress, welfare and prosperity for the brotherly peoples of the UAE and Oman.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed to the Sultan of Oman the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his best wishes for good health, wellbeing and longevity as well as progress and prosperity for the people of Oman.

In turn, His Majesty Sultan Haitham congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the glorious religious occasion, wishing them good health and happiness and further progress and prosperity for the people of UAE and dignity and pride for the Islamic nation.

