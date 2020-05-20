Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing packages for UAE nationals in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the order to disburse housing loans, houses and residential plots totaling AED5.5 billion, granted to more than 5500 UAE nationals within Abu Dhabi.

The approval of the first installment of housing loans, houses and residential plots coincides with Eid al-Fitr, and is part of the wise leadership’s commitment to ensure social stability, enhance living standards of UAE nationals and strengthen their role in contributing to the development in society.

The directive from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to double the number of housing loans to UAE citizens falls within Abu Dhabi’s Development Accelerator Programme, ‘Ghadan 21’.