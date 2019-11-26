UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Orders AED6.6 Bn In Housing Packages For Emiratis

Tue 26th November 2019

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED6.6 bn in housing packages for Emiratis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has ordered AED6.6 billion in housing packages - including loans, houses and land – to be granted to over 5,000 Emiratis within Abu Dhabi.

In implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the disbursement stems from the leadership’s keen interest in ensuring social stability, and in enhancing the well-being of UAE nationals so that they can contribute to the ongoing process of social development.

The directive from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to double the number of housing loans to UAE citizens falls within Abu Dhabi’s Development Accelerator Programme, ‘Ghadan 21’, and coincides with the 48th UAE National Day.

More than 6,000 housing loans, 250 houses and 1,800 plots of land were distributed to UAE nationals in 2019, with a total value of AED11.6 billion.

