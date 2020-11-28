Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of housing loans worth AED7 billion

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2020) Upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, has ordered the disbursement of housing loans worth over AED7 billion to 6,100 citizens in Abu Dhabi, and exempting retired low-income citizens from repaying the loans.

The approval of the loans and exemptions, which is part of the 2020 housing packages of AED15.

5 billion, coincides with the celebrations of the 49th National Day, in light of the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to maintain social stability and ensure decent living standards for citizens, as well as reinforcing their role in the country’s development process.

This year, approvals were issued for more than 5,000 housing loans, reflecting the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to promote the Abu Dhabi government accelerator programme, Ghadan 21, and double housing loans for UAE citizens.