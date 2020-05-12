UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Orders Free COVID-19 Tests For UAE Citizens, Domestic Workers, Other Community Segments

Mohamed bin Zayed orders free COVID-19 tests for UAE citizens, domestic workers, other community segments

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 12th May 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has ordered coronavirus, COVID-19 free tests for the UAE citizens, in line with the preventive and precautionary measures taken by the UAE to contain the spread of the virus.

According to a joint statement released today by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority NCEMA, Sheikh Mohamed also ordered free tests to domestic workers.

Other categories include people of determination, pregnant women, residents who are over 60 years old, people with coronavirus symptoms and the contacts of coronavirus patients.

The health authorities will set the dates for tests and notify the public accordingly.

MOHAP and NCEMA said the move is part of the leadership's keen efforts to provide all support and to take all necessary action to stem the spread of COVID-19 for the safety of the community and the wellbeing of the UAE citizens and residents.

