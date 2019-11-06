UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Pakistan PM Discuss Boosting Relations

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pakistan PM discuss boosting relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, on Wednesday, discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Pakistan.

In a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Imran Khan also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

