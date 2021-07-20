Mohamed bin Zayed performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, performed today the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was joined by a congregation of worshippers including H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Service and Reserve Authority, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and a number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior state officials.

In his Eid sermon, preacher Dr. Omar Al Dharie, Executive Director of Islamic Affairs at the General Authority Of Islamic Affaires & Endowments, highlighted the religious significance of the Eid Al Adha and story of sacrifice and obedience of prophet Abraham and his son Ismael.

''It is a great day of sacrifice, giving, generosity, joy, mercy and communication with families and neighnours,'' he said, urging members of the community to adhere to precautionary and preventive measures for their health safety.

Dr. Al Dharie prayed to Almighty Allah to maintain the security, stability and prosperity for the UAE and guide President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, to actions that please Allah. He also prayed to the Almighty Allah to bestow His mercy on the soul of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan and other late founding fathers.

Following the prayer, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged Eid greetings with worshippers and then visited the tomb of late Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan and recited 'Al Fatiha' in prayer for his soul.