Mohamed bin Zayed performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Performing the prayer along with H.H. Sheikh Mohamed were H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Executive Committee; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

The Eid sermon, delivered by Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, addressed the praiseworthy characteristics of Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH), one of Allah's greatest apostles who was referred to by Noble Quran as "a community unto himself".

The Imam prayed to Allah to enable Muslims to be inspired by prophet Ibrahim to rectify and light the path to Him with ease.

"From Ibrahim, the father of the prophets, descended all the prophets who came later, including Muhammad (PBUH), Ismael, Isaac, Jacob, Moses and Issa, who all inherited his values of love and tolerance and urged their people to adhere to them," said the imam, noting the immortal achievements made by Prophet Ibrahim, primarily the erection of the Holy Mosque.

Al Dhaheri, concluding, prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the march of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers the Supreme Council Members, and Rulers of the Emirates, and to and rest the souls of late Sheikh Zayed and other late rulers of the Emirates in Heaven.

He also supplicated to Allah to bestow further prosperity, peace, and stability on the UAE and its people, and to bless the souls of the country's martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.