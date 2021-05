(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer this morning alongside worshipers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.