UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Pope Francis Discuss COVID-19 Developments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pope Francis discuss COVID-19 developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a phone call from His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, in which they discussed the close UAE-Vatican relations and ways to bolster them to serve mutual interests.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and Pope Francis also discussed the latest coronavirus developments, and the global efforts being exerted to curb it. Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's support of His Holiness the Pope's message when he called for international cooperation to address the pandemic.

They both stressed the importance of human solidarity in fighting the pandemic, saying that the principles of the Human Fraternity Document - which was signed in Abu Dhabi last year - can better equip the world to successfully respond to the pandemic on all levels, including on the humanitarian, economic, and medical fronts.

His Holiness praised Emirati humanitarian values of always extending a helping hand to those in need. He also thanked the UAE for collaborating with the Vatican to provide medical and food aid to those affected by the pandemic, especially to indigenous people living in the Peruvian Amazon.

Earlier this week, the UAE dispatched a plane loaded with 15 metric tons of medical and food aid to the Peruvian Amazon River area, delivering the first batch of 40 metric tons of aid dedicated to those affected by COVID-19 in the region.

The supplies will help those affected in the city of Iquitos, a city of 400,000 people located on one of the Amazon River's streams in Peru's dense Amazon forest.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the UAE has provided medical assistance amounting to around 1,000 tons, which reached nearly 963,000 health workers in 68 countries around the world.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Iquitos Peru Church All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates adds new flights, bringing network to ove ..

16 minutes ago

Sri Lanka Optimistic About Trade Commission With R ..

27 minutes ago

Two Killed, 2 Injured in Attack on Pakistani Stock ..

27 minutes ago

Sri Lanka, Russia Aim to Almost Double Trade Despi ..

27 minutes ago

Sri Lanka Discussing Construction of Nuclear Power ..

30 minutes ago

Sri Lanka May Cooperate With Russia on Joint Pharm ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.