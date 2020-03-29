UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Pope Francis Discuss Developments In Spread Of Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) During a telephone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, today discussed their friendship, cooperation and developments related to the spread of the coronavirus, as well as the importance of promoting solidarity and global cooperation in confronting the pandemic.

They also discussed ways of adopting the principles of the Human Fraternity Document signed in Abu Dhabi last year.

During the phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished Pope Francis good health and conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for continued good health and safety.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also expressed his hope that Italy and the Vatican will overcome the ordeal caused by the coronavirus epidemic as soon as possible, stressing the support of the UAE during these difficult times the entire world is going through.

He further highlighted the role of major religious institutions from around the world, particularly the Vatican, in calling for international solidarity during the current circumstances, and expressed appreciation for the efforts of Pope Francis in calling for global unity.

He also stressed that the UAE is continuing to coordinate and support the global efforts to confront the virus and extend a helping hand to those in need, expressing his hope of overcoming the virus through unity and cooperation.

Pope Francis thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and praised the UAE's humanitarian initiatives and stances during this dangerous stage witnessed by the entire world, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both sides stressed that the world is going through difficult circumstances and is in urgent need of cooperation and human solidarity to unite the efforts of the international community to confront the pandemic and save humanity. They also highlighted the need to uphold human values in dealing with this common global challenge with the spirit of brotherhood, harmony and initiative, to extend a helping hand and assist individuals, societies and countries.

