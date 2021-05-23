Mohamed bin Zayed praises Egyptian efforts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has made a phone call with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, in which he welcomed the ceasefire in Gaza.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed the United Arab Emirates' support for the Egyptian efforts aimed at achieving the security and stability in the region.

Sheikh Mohamed praised the Egyptian strenuous efforts that led to the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the key humanitarian role that the Egyptian President played to calm the situation and end the bloodshed of innocent civilians.

His Highness stressed the need for further efforts, especially by the Israeli and Palestinian leaders, noting that the UAE is ready to work with all parties to maintain the ceasefire and explore new paths to prevent escalation and achieve peace.