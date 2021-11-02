UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Presented New Model In Combatting Nuclear Proliferation: Kazakh Ambassador

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed presented new model in combatting nuclear proliferation: Kazakh Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, expressed his country's pride in awarding the 'Nazarbayev Prize for a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World and Global Security' to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The Kazakh Ambassador congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on receiving the award and said, "His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed presented a new model in the field of peace and global security and combatting nuclear proliferation, and went on to prove his mettle as an exceptional global leader worthy of recognition for his contributions to ensuring peace, regional stability and sustainable economic development."

Menilbekov affirmed that the UAE is a strategic, development and economic depth for Kazakhstan, and that the two countries present a distinctive and effective model capable of leading the world towards achieving peace and a brighter tomorrow for future generations.

On 28th October, 2021, Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of Kazakhstan, Head of the government's Security Council, presented Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed with the prize, which is given in recognition of the efforts made by global leaders who contribute to strengthening regional and international peace, settling conflicts, limiting the spread of nuclear weapons, consolidating mutual trust between peoples and states and counterextremism.

Speaking of his country's efforts to advance nuclear disarmament efforts, Menilbekov said, "Today, Kazakhstan represents a clear example of how any country can achieve economic prosperity and national security without nuclear weapons, and its contributions to the nuclear disarmament programme demonstrates its commitment to global security goals. This secured Kazakhstan's position as a decisive, active and reliable member of the international community. Khazakstan's transition, in the 1990s, from a country with one of the world's largest nuclear arsenals to a nuclear-weapon-free country shows a conscious will to serve the interests of humanity."

Related Topics

World Nuclear UAE Abu Dhabi Kazakhstan October From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on de ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulra ..

5 minutes ago
 Indonesia Investment Authority, DP World partner t ..

Indonesia Investment Authority, DP World partner to invest US$7.5 billion

35 minutes ago
 Emirates, TAP Air Portugal expand codeshare partne ..

Emirates, TAP Air Portugal expand codeshare partnership with 23 more destination ..

35 minutes ago
 Developed West misusing freedom of expression to v ..

Developed West misusing freedom of expression to victimize developing countries

3 minutes ago
 Plant-based dinners can cut heart disease risk

Plant-based dinners can cut heart disease risk

3 minutes ago
 Pottery items attracting people at Lok Mela

Pottery items attracting people at Lok Mela

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.