Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Comoros review fostering ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a phone call from the President of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, on prospects for furthering bilateral relations across all fronts.

The two leaders reviewed aspects of cooperation and ways of advancing ties to a higher level.

The conversation also touched on an array of issues of common interest.