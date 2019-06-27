UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Comoros Review Fostering Ties

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 10:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Comoros review fostering ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a phone call from the President of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, on prospects for furthering bilateral relations across all fronts.

The two leaders reviewed aspects of cooperation and ways of advancing ties to a higher level.

The conversation also touched on an array of issues of common interest.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Comoros All From

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces celebrate graduation of students ..

31 minutes ago

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve soars to AED1.147 bn in ..

31 minutes ago

Participation of special persons in electoral proc ..

11 minutes ago

Afghan president warmly received at Aiwan-e-Sadr

11 minutes ago

Sharjah, Costa Rican Ambassador discuss ways to bo ..

1 hour ago

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation awards contracts w ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.