UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Costa Rica Review Bilateral Relations, Global Fight Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review bilateral relations, global fight against COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 1st July 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a telephone call from President Carlos Alvarado Quesada of Costa Rica on the prestigious strategic relations binding the two friendly nations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

President Quesada extended thanks to Sheikh Mohamed for the support provided by the UAE to his country in order to strengthen its medical capabilities to fight the coronavirus pandemic and for repatriating Costa Rican citizens from Abu Dhabi.

He also lauded the UAE's efforts in the medical innovation and its global contributions in this field.

The call touched on the importance of sustaining global food security and enhancing cooperation in investment and commercial domains.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the importance of cooperation and solidarity among various countries of the world to overcome common challenges.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Quesada Costa Rica July 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

35 minutes ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

35 minutes ago

Hope Probe a source of pride in country’s histor ..

36 minutes ago

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

2 hours ago

DoH employs mathematical model to address foreseea ..

2 hours ago

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.