Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review bilateral relations, global fight against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 1st July 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a telephone call from President Carlos Alvarado Quesada of Costa Rica on the prestigious strategic relations binding the two friendly nations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

President Quesada extended thanks to Sheikh Mohamed for the support provided by the UAE to his country in order to strengthen its medical capabilities to fight the coronavirus pandemic and for repatriating Costa Rican citizens from Abu Dhabi.

He also lauded the UAE's efforts in the medical innovation and its global contributions in this field.

The call touched on the importance of sustaining global food security and enhancing cooperation in investment and commercial domains.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the importance of cooperation and solidarity among various countries of the world to overcome common challenges.