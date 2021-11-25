UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Egypt, Review Advancing Cooperation, Regional Developments

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Egypt, review advancing cooperation, regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today reviewed with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, the prospects of further cementing cooperation between the two countries across various fronts.

This came in a phone conversation between the two leaders where they also discussed a number of regional and international issues of interest.

They underlined their mutual keenness to continue consultation and coordination between the two countries on many issues of common interest in a way that enhances their fraternal relations and consolidates the foundations of security and stability in the Arab region

Related Topics

Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi Arab

Recent Stories

WHO Calls Meeting on Friday Over COVID Strain Foun ..

WHO Calls Meeting on Friday Over COVID Strain Found in South Africa, Botswana - ..

23 minutes ago
 Only valid demands of PPDA to be accepted: Hammad ..

Only valid demands of PPDA to be accepted: Hammad Azhar

23 minutes ago
 KP Minister congratulates new KhUJ cabinet

KP Minister congratulates new KhUJ cabinet

23 minutes ago
 Online Certificate Course on Micropropagation of Q ..

Online Certificate Course on Micropropagation of Quality Banana held

23 minutes ago
 Every govt department bound to provide information ..

Every govt department bound to provide information to media, public: Azam Khan

24 minutes ago
 Bricks kilns halted manufacturing work for using p ..

Bricks kilns halted manufacturing work for using prohibited fuel in Moro

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.