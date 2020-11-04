Mohamed bin Zayed, President of European Council discuss enhancing ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and EU and its friendly countries in various fields.

In a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President of the European Council reviewed a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

During the conversation, they tackled the latest developments in the middle East and Eastern Mediterranean regions, efforts to enhance peace and security in the region, in addition to the threat of extremism and terrorism and the need for effective regional and international action to counter it, as well as boosting the foundations for dialogue and tolerance among peoples of different religions and cultures.