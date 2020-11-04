UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of European Council Discuss Enhancing Ties

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of European Council discuss enhancing ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and EU and its friendly countries in various fields.

In a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President of the European Council reviewed a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

During the conversation, they tackled the latest developments in the middle East and Eastern Mediterranean regions, efforts to enhance peace and security in the region, in addition to the threat of extremism and terrorism and the need for effective regional and international action to counter it, as well as boosting the foundations for dialogue and tolerance among peoples of different religions and cultures.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Middle East

Recent Stories

Seha hosts Breastfeeding Week at select healthcare ..

6 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s Urban and Rural Development ..

21 minutes ago

Berlin calls for 'trust' in electoral process afte ..

1 second ago

Radio burst from within Milky Way may help solve c ..

3 seconds ago

Islamabad records highest daily rise in Covid-19 c ..

4 seconds ago

National institutions have a strong working relati ..

6 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.