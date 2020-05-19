UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of France Review Regional Developments

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:15 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of France review regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron on the prestigious strategic relations binding the two friendly nations in various political, economic and cultural fields.

The two leaders exchanged views over the latest developments in the middle East, Gulf Region and the Mediterranean Sea, underscoring the importance of joint action to protect regional stability through political solutions and settlements to the region's crises in a way that ultimately achieves the ambitions of their peoples for stability, peace and coexistence.

The call touched on the global fight against coronavirus and ways to contain the pandemic.

