Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Ghana attend signing of bilateral agreements, MoUs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Nana Akufo Addo, President of Ghana, attended the signing of a number agreements and memoranda of understanding to expand cooperation between the two countries.

These included a double taxation avoidance agreement, signed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana.

An agreement on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters was signed by Ali bin Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, and Botchwey.

A mutual visa waiver MoU was signed as well by Al Sayegh and Botchwey in addition to another MoU on manpower which was signed by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Botchwey.

The signing and exchange of agreements, which took place at Qasr Al Watan, was attended by H.

H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Nasser Al Hamli; Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Khalifa Yousef Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ghana; and Lt. General Eng. Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

The Ghanaian delegation included Botchwey; Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President; Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan, Ghana's Ambassador to the UAE; Francis Asenso-Boakye, Assistant and Deputy Chief of Staff for the President of Ghana; Ambassador Ahmed Hassan, Director of the State Protocol; and several officials.