UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Guatemala Review Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guatemala review bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala to discuss the progress of relations between the UAE and the Central American country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Morales exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments of mutual concern.

Present at the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahar Majlis were H.H.

Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination; and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Executive Office.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Guatemala Progress

Recent Stories

Mohammad Asghar records his eighth first-class fiv ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh restrict Central Punjab to 216 for seven on ..

9 minutes ago

Northern 339 for five on back of Umar Amin, Ali Sa ..

19 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh echoes sentiments of Sheikh Zayed a ..

31 minutes ago

Hazara motorway to open new avenues of progress: A ..

36 seconds ago

CDWP clears 13 projects of Rs 226.7 bn

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.