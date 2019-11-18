Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guatemala review bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala to discuss the progress of relations between the UAE and the Central American country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Morales exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments of mutual concern.

Present at the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahar Majlis were H.H.

Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination; and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Executive Office.