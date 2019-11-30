UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Guinea Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 05:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea discuss bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received President of Guinea, Alpha Condé, who is currently visiting the country to attend the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the President of Guinea and discussed with him prospects for accelerating cooperation between the two countries particularly in the areas of the economy, investment and development.

They exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of common interest.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

