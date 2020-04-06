UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Guinea Discuss Relations, Efforts To Contain Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reviewed the global fight against COVID-19 with Alpha Conde, President of the Republic of Guinea, today.

This came over a phone call during which the two leaders discussed the spread of coronavirus around the world, especially in Africa, as well as ways of supporting the international efforts and the measures taken by the two countries to counter the pandemic.

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE's solidarity with the Republic of Guinea and other friendly countries in their fight against the novel virus, doubling on the humanitarian approach UAE has committed to in standing by countries and peoples in distress.

President Conde expressed appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed and lauded the support provided by the UAE for his country.

