UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Guinea Review Global Fight Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea review global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from Alpha Conde, President of Guinea, to discuss the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the middle East and Africa, in particular, and the entire world in general.

The two leaders reviewed the measures taken by the two countries to contain the pandemic and discussed ways of exchanging expertise in this regard.

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE's support for Guinea in its efforts to combat the virus.

"Solidarity is the sole way for the world to stand victorious against this pandemic," Sheikh Mohamed stressed during the call.

The Guinean president expressed appreciation to the support provided by UAE to his country and to various African countries in the face of the pandemic, wishing further progress and prosperity to the UAE people.

Related Topics

Africa World UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Guinea Middle East From

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

24 minutes ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

54 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches ‘Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

UAE underscores commitment to fight against COVID- ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.