Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea review global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from Alpha Conde, President of Guinea, to discuss the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the middle East and Africa, in particular, and the entire world in general.

The two leaders reviewed the measures taken by the two countries to contain the pandemic and discussed ways of exchanging expertise in this regard.

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE's support for Guinea in its efforts to combat the virus.

"Solidarity is the sole way for the world to stand victorious against this pandemic," Sheikh Mohamed stressed during the call.

The Guinean president expressed appreciation to the support provided by UAE to his country and to various African countries in the face of the pandemic, wishing further progress and prosperity to the UAE people.