UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Kyrgyzstan Discuss Bilateral Relations, Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kyrgyzstan discuss bilateral relations, cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Sadyr Japarov, President of Kyrgyzstan, discussed during a telephone call today, ways of strengthening relations of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of the two countries and their people as well as mutual interests.

The two leaders reviewed the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions at humanitarian, health and economic levels.

They also exchanged views on an array of regional and global issues and developments of common concern.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business ..

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business, economic linkages with Canad ..

10 minutes ago
 NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of presti ..

NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

12 minutes ago
 Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Ol ..

Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Cou ..

13 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General ..

Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General Elect

14 minutes ago
 Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism am ..

Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism among Canadian Judiciary

19 minutes ago
 PM launches first phase of Single National Curricu ..

PM launches first phase of Single National Curriculum

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.