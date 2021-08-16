Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kyrgyzstan discuss bilateral relations, cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Sadyr Japarov, President of Kyrgyzstan, discussed during a telephone call today, ways of strengthening relations of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of the two countries and their people as well as mutual interests.

The two leaders reviewed the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions at humanitarian, health and economic levels.

They also exchanged views on an array of regional and global issues and developments of common concern.