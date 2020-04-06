Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kyrgyzstan review global fight against coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces reviewed the global fight against COVID-19 with President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, today.

This came over a phone call H.H. Sheikh Mohamed received from the Kyrgyz leader, during which they deliberated prospects of strengthening collaboration between the two nations' departments in charge of addressing the pandemic and the approaches adopted to bring it under control.

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE's solidarity with Kyrgyzstan and other friendly countries in their fight against the novel virus, doubling on the humanitarian approach UAE has committed to in standing by countries and peoples in distress.

He wished continued safety and wellbeing for the peoples of the two countries and other world nations.

Jeenbekov underlined his country's determination to bolster cooperation with the UAE across all fronts under these trying times.

He expressed appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed and lauded the humanitarian initiatives adopted by the UAE in supporting various countries of the world to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.