Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Mali discuss ways to combat COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from President of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, dealing with ways to enhance bilateral relations in various fields and a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the telephone call, the two leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan and wished further wellbeing and peace for the UAE, Mali, Muslim countries and the whole world.

They also discussed the spread of coronavirus regionally and internationally and its global repercussions, as well as ways to support the international efforts and the measures taken by the two countries to counter the pandemic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reiterated the UAE's solidarity with the Republic of Mali in its fight against COVID-19 and doubling on the humanitarian approach UAE has committed to in standing by countries and peoples in distress.

He also pointed out the importance of promoting the concepts of international solidarity, shared future, collective security and human fraternity in light of the consequences of the epidemic.

"Solidarity is the sole way for the world to stand victorious against this pandemic," Sheikh Mohamed stressed during the call. He wished the Malian people continuous wellbeing and safety.

The Malian President expressed appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for supporting his country with medical supplies to bring the pandemic under control and the UAE's humanitarian and cultural approach that promotes solidarity among mankind in facing common challenges.