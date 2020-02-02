Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Mauritania attend exchange of bilateral agreements, MoUs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of Mauritania, witnessed on Sunday the exchange of a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, MoUs, at Qasr Al Watan.

The MoUs were over expanding cooperation between the two countries in educational, military and security, technical, humanitarian work, development, investment, and social care.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his Mauritanian counterpart, Ismaïl Ould Cheikh Ahmed, exchanged an MoU on the mutual visa waiver.

An MoU was also exchanged between the National Supreme Security Council and the Directorate-General of National Security of Mauritania by Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Ismaïl Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Ismaïl Ould Cheikh Ahmed exchanged an MoU on technical and military cooperation, while Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of education, and Ismaïl Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, exchanged an MoU on educational cooperation.

An MoU on social care and development was exchanged by Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and Ismaïl Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

The MoUs also included one between the Emirates Red Crescent and the Commission for Human Rights, Humanitarian Action and Civil Society Relations, which was exchanged by Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi and the Mauritanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

An agreement between the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and the Mauritanian Ministry of Economy and Industry to fund SMEs was exchanged by Khalifa Fund Chairman, Hussain Jassim Al Nowais, and Mauritanian Minister of Economy and Industry, Abdel Aziz Ould Dahi.