Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro attend signing of MoUs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Milo Dukanovic, President of Montenegro, attended the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding, MoUs, on Sunday to expand cooperation between the two countries in areas of tourism and culture.

The signed MoUs included: -An MoU on the reciprocal recognition of driving licences of the two countries, signed by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Milutin Simovic, Montenegrin Deputy Prime Minister for Political, Economic and Financial System Affairs, Minister of Agriculture and Head of the Organising Committee for Montenegro's participation in Expo 2020.

- An MoU on tourism, signed by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Simovic.

- An MoU on cultural cooperation, signed by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Simovic.

The signing, which took place at Qasr Al Watan, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Abdul Salam Al Rumaithi, UAE Ambassador to Montenegro; senior officials and members of the delegation accompanying the Montenegrin President.