UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Montenegro Discuss Cooperation, Regional, International Issues

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 09:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro discuss cooperation, regional, international issues

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today held an official meeting with Milo Dukanovic, President of Montenegro.

The meeting dealt with overall bilateral relations between the UAE and Montenegro and the means of developing them, as well as the situation in the region and other regional and international issues of common concern.

At the start of the meeting, which was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Dukanovic and his delegation, while hoping that the visit will advance relations between the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Dukanovic, and his wishes to Montenegro and its people for further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed said that relations between the UAE and Montenegro have witnessed remarkable development since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2008, adding that they aim to further act upon and deepen their relations, and invest in their future prosperity.

He also praised the UAE’s increasing investment in Montenegro in recent years, while highlighting the positive development to their relations, which has made Montenegro an important economic partner of the UAE in the Balkans, while the UAE is a key economic partner of Montenegro in the Arab region.

He then expressed his confidence that the greater understanding and agreement resulting from the visit will have an increased impact on the future relations of the two countries and their peoples.

Dukanovic expressed his pleasure at visiting the UAE and meeting with its leadership, as well as his pride in the solid relations between the two countries and their mutual respect, close cooperation and common interests, along with their common political will and the keenness of their leaderships to promote it for the good of their peoples.

He then affirmed his country's interest in extending the friendship and developing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially in the areas of the economy, trade, investment, agriculture and education, which will help build strong partnerships that will enable them to utilise their potential and achieve the common interests of their peoples.

He also welcomed the investments of the UAE government and private sector in his country, stressing that they can enjoy the facilities necessary to succeed and achieve their goals.

President Dukanovic extended condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed hosted a lunch banquet in honour of President Dukanovic and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting and banquet were attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Abdul Salam Al Rumaithi, UAE Ambassador to Montenegro; and a number of senior officials.

Present from the Montenegrin side were Milutin Simovic, Montenegrin Deputy Prime Minister for Political, Economic and Financial System Affairs; Minister of Agriculture and Head of the Organising Committee for Montenegro participation in EXPO 2020; several officials and Dusanka Jeknic, Ambassador of Montenegro to the UAE.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Agriculture UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Progress From Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro attend ..

36 minutes ago

UAE contributes AED367 million to UN humanitarian ..

1 hour ago

Gargash receives Turkmenistan&#039;s FM

1 hour ago

Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum to examin ..

2 hours ago

ERC reinforces initiatives aimed at combatting wat ..

2 hours ago

Commander of Land Forces receives Chief of Staff o ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.