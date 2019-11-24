Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro discuss cooperation, regional, international issues

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today held an official meeting with Milo Dukanovic, President of Montenegro.

The meeting dealt with overall bilateral relations between the UAE and Montenegro and the means of developing them, as well as the situation in the region and other regional and international issues of common concern.

At the start of the meeting, which was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Dukanovic and his delegation, while hoping that the visit will advance relations between the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Dukanovic, and his wishes to Montenegro and its people for further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed said that relations between the UAE and Montenegro have witnessed remarkable development since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2008, adding that they aim to further act upon and deepen their relations, and invest in their future prosperity.

He also praised the UAE’s increasing investment in Montenegro in recent years, while highlighting the positive development to their relations, which has made Montenegro an important economic partner of the UAE in the Balkans, while the UAE is a key economic partner of Montenegro in the Arab region.

He then expressed his confidence that the greater understanding and agreement resulting from the visit will have an increased impact on the future relations of the two countries and their peoples.

Dukanovic expressed his pleasure at visiting the UAE and meeting with its leadership, as well as his pride in the solid relations between the two countries and their mutual respect, close cooperation and common interests, along with their common political will and the keenness of their leaderships to promote it for the good of their peoples.

He then affirmed his country's interest in extending the friendship and developing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially in the areas of the economy, trade, investment, agriculture and education, which will help build strong partnerships that will enable them to utilise their potential and achieve the common interests of their peoples.

He also welcomed the investments of the UAE government and private sector in his country, stressing that they can enjoy the facilities necessary to succeed and achieve their goals.

President Dukanovic extended condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed hosted a lunch banquet in honour of President Dukanovic and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting and banquet were attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Abdul Salam Al Rumaithi, UAE Ambassador to Montenegro; and a number of senior officials.

Present from the Montenegrin side were Milutin Simovic, Montenegrin Deputy Prime Minister for Political, Economic and Financial System Affairs; Minister of Agriculture and Head of the Organising Committee for Montenegro participation in EXPO 2020; several officials and Dusanka Jeknic, Ambassador of Montenegro to the UAE.