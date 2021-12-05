UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Nigeria Discuss Promoting Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 12:30 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss promoting cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received this evening at Qasr Al Shati' Palace, President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, who is on a working visit to the UAE during which he's patronising his country's National Day celebrations held yesterday at Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the African leader discussed friendship relations and cooperation paths between the two countries and the promising opportunities available to develop collaboration and mutual interests in various fields for the common good of the two nations' peoples.

The Nigerian president congratulated the UAE leadership and people on the country's Golden Jubilee, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to President Muhammadu for his sincere feelings towards the UAE and its people, wishing Nigeria further development and prosperity.

The two sides exchanged views on various regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting also touched on Nigeria's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and its importance in highlighting the African nation's vision for sustainable development over the coming years.

