Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal discuss bilateral ties, regional, international issues

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held talks with Macky Sall, President of Senegal, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

Their meeting, which was held at the Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, addressed the bilateral ties between the two countries and ways of developing them in all areas, as well as the latest developments in the middle East and Africa and regional and international topics of mutual concern.

At the start of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed President Sall and his delegation while conveying the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"The last meeting we had was around a year ago when you honoured us by your presence at the Special Olympics World Games 2019. We were delighted to receive you during that event, as well as today, and we are keen to consult and communicate with you on topics of mutual concern to our countries," Sheikh Mohamed said.

He added that the bilateral ties between the UAE and Senegal have been strong since 1973 and have witnessed significant overall development, noting that the UAE has become Senegal’s leading trade in the Arab region while Senegal is a key partner of the UAE in West Africa.

He then praised the efforts of the Joint Emirati-Senegalese Committee to strengthen the bilateral action between the two countries, highlighting their cooperation in innovation and sustainable development. "This cooperation was demonstrated by the selection of Senegal as the regional headquarters of the Mohamed bin Zayed Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship established by the UAE," His Highness Sheikh Mohamed added.

He then pointed out that the UAE aims, in cooperation with the international community, to maintain regional and international security and stability, and is looking forward to witnessing Senegal’s key role in promoting peaceful solutions to the crises witnessed by the region.

"The UAE appreciates your role, through the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, in supporting islam and Muslims causes and in highlighting the truth about Islam," H.H. Sheikh Mohamed said to President Sall, noting that the UAE has exerted significant efforts to improve its relations with the African continent based on mutual respect and cooperation, to achieve development, peace and stability for African communities.

He further added that the UAE hopes for the success of the 33rd African Union Summit to be held in Addis Ababa.

President Sall expressed appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality he received and sent his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa while wishing the UAE further success and prosperity.

He also highlighted the strong ties between the two countries and thanked Sheikh Mohamed for supporting their development.

He then thanked the UAE for supporting Senegal, through the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, adding that its projects have benefitted the youth and women, especially the Mohamed bin Zayed Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

President Sall highlighted the UAE’s cooperation with Senegal in combatting the terrorism and violence that kill innocent people in many areas in Africa, as well as for its contributions to the "Dakar Centre for Security and Peace."

He then stressed that Senegal, along with the UAE, affirms that Islam is a religion of peace, mercy and moderation, explaining that Senegal is open to Emirati Investments.

Sall wrote in the VIP guest book of Al Watan Palace and expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and his keenness to reinforce the ties between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed held a luncheon for President Sall and his delegation.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State; Eng. Awaidha Murshid Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi; Lt. General Engineer Isa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi’s Court; Sultan Ali Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to Senegal, Hussain Jassim Al Nowais, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, and Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

President Sall’s delegation comprises Amadou Bah, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Amadou Hott, Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation; Seydou Guèye, Adviser in Charge of Communications; Omar Demba Ba, Minister of Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Republic; Ibrahim Salle, Special Adviser to the President of the Republic; Malick Seck, Special Adviser to the President of the Republic; Ibrahima Sylla, Ambassador of Senegal to the UAE; Kimoko Diakite, Director-General of Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Moustapha Diop, Director of Asian and Middle Eastern Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.