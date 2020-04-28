Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal discuss relations, efforts to contain coronavirus

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 27th April 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reviewed with President Macky Sall of Senegal ways to enhance bilateral relations in all fields, regional and international issues of mutual interest, and the global fight against COVID-19.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Macky Sall also exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

This came over a phone call today, during which the two leaders discussed the spread of coronavirus around the world, especially in Africa, as well as ways of supporting the international efforts and the measures taken by the two countries to counter the pandemic.

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE's solidarity with the Republic of Senegal and other friendly countries in their fight against the novel virus, doubling on the humanitarian approach UAE has committed to in standing by countries and peoples in distress, while wishing the Senegalese people continuous safety and wellbeing.

President Sall hailed the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Senegal. He also commended Sheikh Mohamed's efforts in reinforcing global solidarity to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He lauded the support the UAE has provided by delivering medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment to the African countries. He wished continuous safety and wellbeing for the people of the UAE.