Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Senegal Review Promoting Relations

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal review promoting relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal, who is on a working multi-day visit to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to the Senegalese president the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes for continued progress, development and stability to the Republic of Senegal and its friendly people.

His Highness and the President of Senegal, during the meeting, which was held at the Al Shati' Palace here, discussed the prospects of advancing bilateral relations in all fields, with a particular focus on the investment and trade domains.

The two sides also reviewed the latest developments in the middle East and Africa, in addition to a number of international issues of interest.

The meeting touched on Expo 2020 Dubai and its importance in ensuring cross-cultural communications and building bridges of understanding and engagement between diverse cultures and markets across the globe, in addition to enhancing the benefit of sustainable initiatives and solutions to the common challenges facing the world, including the latest innovations produced by technology in order to create a better future for humanity, as showcased by the global show.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Sultan Ali Al Harbi, the UAE Ambassador to Senegal. Attending also was the delegation accompanying the guest president.

