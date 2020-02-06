UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Senegal Witness Signing Of Several Agreements, MoUs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal witness signing of several agreements, MoUs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Macky Sall, President of Senegal, today witnessed the signing of several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding, MoUs, between several authorities and institutions from the UAE and Senegal.

The agreements aim to enhance the cooperation between the two countries in the areas of government development and modernisation, education, enterprise development and counter-terrorism, as well as their technical, military and humanitarian cooperation.

The ceremony, which took place in the Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, included an MoU between the ministries of the interior of UAE and Senegal related to combatting terrorism, which was signed by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Amadou Ba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Senegal.

The ceremony also included the signing of an agreement between the UAE’s Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of the Armed Forces of Senegal regarding their technical and military cooperation, signed by H.

H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ba.

An MoU between the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and the Government of Senegal related to government modernisation and development was then signed by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Ba.

The ceremony also included the signing of an MoU related to global education by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Bah, along with another MoU between the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and the High Authority of Waqf, HAW, in the Republic of Senegal, which was exchanged by Mohammad Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, and Ba.

Another MoU was signed by the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and the Government of Senegal to establish the Mohamed bin Zayed Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, exchanged by Hussein Jassim Al Nowais, Chairman of the Fund, and Ba.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education UAE Abu Dhabi Enterprise Senegal From Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Al Zeyoudi inaugurates 3rd East Coast Marine Envir ..

2 minutes ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

17 minutes ago

Moldova Poised to Resume Dialogue With Russia, Pur ..

12 minutes ago

Canadian Police Begin Raid Against Indigenous Prot ..

12 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police arrested fake peer

12 minutes ago

Novak Tells Sullivan Moscow Ready to Resume Energy ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.