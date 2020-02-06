Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal witness signing of several agreements, MoUs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Macky Sall, President of Senegal, today witnessed the signing of several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding, MoUs, between several authorities and institutions from the UAE and Senegal.

The agreements aim to enhance the cooperation between the two countries in the areas of government development and modernisation, education, enterprise development and counter-terrorism, as well as their technical, military and humanitarian cooperation.

The ceremony, which took place in the Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, included an MoU between the ministries of the interior of UAE and Senegal related to combatting terrorism, which was signed by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Amadou Ba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Senegal.

The ceremony also included the signing of an agreement between the UAE’s Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of the Armed Forces of Senegal regarding their technical and military cooperation, signed by H.

H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ba.

An MoU between the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and the Government of Senegal related to government modernisation and development was then signed by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Ba.

The ceremony also included the signing of an MoU related to global education by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Bah, along with another MoU between the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and the High Authority of Waqf, HAW, in the Republic of Senegal, which was exchanged by Mohammad Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, and Ba.

Another MoU was signed by the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and the Government of Senegal to establish the Mohamed bin Zayed Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, exchanged by Hussein Jassim Al Nowais, Chairman of the Fund, and Ba.