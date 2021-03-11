Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Serbia discuss advancing ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic reviewed the prospects of promoting bilateral relations across various fields.

This came as Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Serbian President at Al Shati Palace today and stressed the UAE's keenness to advances ties to the best interests of the two nations' peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to the State guest the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his sincere wishes for continued progress and stability to the people of Serbia. The Serbian president reciprocated the greetings and wished the UAE president continued good health and wellbeing.

The meeting focused on advancing cooperation ties in areas of investment, economy, trade, science & technology, food security, agriculture, renewable energy among others.

The two leaders discussed the efforts made by the two nations as part of the global battle against COVID-19 and emphasized the urgent need to ensure synergy and human solidarity to survive the fallout of the pandemic on all humanitarian, economic and social fields. They in this regard underlined the importance of ensuring fair and efficient access to the vaccine across various countries of the world to accelerate the recovery phase.

The two sides discussed a number of regional and international issues of interest and the latest developments in the middle East, including the challenges facing the establishment of peace, development, stability and prosperity in the region. They underlined the importance of solidifying joint action in support for peace and development-oriented initiatives at the regional and global levels.

The Serbian president commended the support provided by the UAE to his country, which, he said, has significantly helped Serbian institutions contain the fallout of the health crisis.

He underscored Serbia's keenness to ensure developing relations with the UAE in translation of the two countries' common political will to advance the bilateral relations to a higher level.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.