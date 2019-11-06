UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Serbia Discuss Enhancing Relations

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Serbia discuss enhancing relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, on Wednesday, discussed cooperation and bilateral relations and ways to enhance them between the two countries.

In a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Vucic exchanged talks on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Serbia

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General Places UNRWA's Krahenbuhl on ..

3 minutes ago

DG Rawalpindi Development Authority advises public ..

3 minutes ago

Imran Farooq murder case: FIA seeks more time to p ..

3 minutes ago

Second international conference on artificial inte ..

3 minutes ago

NAB to investigate five inquiries, closing investi ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Isa's petition till ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.