Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Serbia discuss enhancing relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, on Wednesday, discussed cooperation and bilateral relations and ways to enhance them between the two countries.

In a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Vucic exchanged talks on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.