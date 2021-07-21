Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged through a telephone call Eid al-Adha greetings with President Kais Saied of Tunisia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed to President Kais Saied the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his best wishes for good health and wellbeing, as well as progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Tunisia.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and President Kais Saied discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all fields, as well as the latest developments of COVID-19 and its health, humanitarian and social impacts.

Sheikh Mohamed prayed for the safety and security of the Tunisian people.