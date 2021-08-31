Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bilateral relations over phone call

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, Monday, reviewed the prospects of reinforcing the relations between the two nations in a way that serves their common interests and their two peoples.

This came in a phone call between the two leaders, wherein they exchanged views over a number of international and regional issues of interest.