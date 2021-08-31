UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Turkey Review Bilateral Relations Over Phone Call

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 01:00 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bilateral relations over phone call

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, Monday, reviewed the prospects of reinforcing the relations between the two nations in a way that serves their common interests and their two peoples.

This came in a phone call between the two leaders, wherein they exchanged views over a number of international and regional issues of interest.

Related Topics

Turkey UAE Abu Dhabi Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Indonesian, Sri Lankan, Jordanian Energy Ministers ..

Indonesian, Sri Lankan, Jordanian Energy Ministers to speak at Gastech 2021

36 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s conducive ecosystem provides well-infor ..

UAE&#039;s conducive ecosystem provides well-informed perspectives &#039;disrupt ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan discuss ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan discuss growing ties

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air B ..

UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air Base in Yemeni Lahij Governorat ..

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of ..

MoFAIC holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of Mali, Spain

2 hours ago
 UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land c ..

UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land crossings

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.