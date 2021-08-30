Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan discuss growing ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, wherein they discussed growing the friendship ties between the two nations.

The two leaders reviewed the prospects of accelerating the promising partnerships between the two countries to the best interests of their peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Mirziyoyev on the Independence Day of Uzbekistan, wishing the Central Asian nation continued progress, prosperity and stability.

The two sides exchanged views over a number of regional and international issues of interest.