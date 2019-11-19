UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Zimbabwe Discuss Advancing Relations

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, explored paths of fostering relations with Zimbabwe as he received today President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is currently visiting the country to attend the Global business Forum - Africa 2019 in Dubai.

The two leaders deliberated prospects for accelerating cooperation between the two countries in particular and Afro-UAE collaboration in general. They exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of common interest.

The president of Zimbabwe extended his sincere condolences on the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohamed thanked him for his sincere feelings.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

