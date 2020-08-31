UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Prime Minister Of Greece Discuss Regional Developments

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reviewed the prospects of further advancing the privileged relations between the UAE and Greece on all fronts with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

This came in a phone call Sheikh Mohamed received today from the Greek premier wherein the two sides discussed the latest developments in the Mediterranean region and a number of regional and international issues of concern.

They underlined the necessity of reaching a peaceful settlement to the crises and disputes witnessed by the countries of the region, and supporting the ongoing diplomatic endeavours aimed at establishing peace, prosperity and security.

The two leaders also discussed the UAE-Israel Peace Accord and its importance in enhancing peace and security for the peoples of the middle East, and charting a new path for regional relations that is conducive to achieving development, cooperation, prosperity and brighter future in the region.

