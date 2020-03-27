UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Prime Minister Of India Review Global Fight Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:15 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces discussed with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and international efforts being made to contain its repercussions.

This came over a telephone call His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received today from the Indian leader, during which they explored paths for consolidating the strategic cooperation between the two friendly countries in addition to an array of international and regional developments of common concern.

The two sides mulled over the possibility of advancing cooperation between two countries' entities in charge of addressing the spread of the novel virus and prospects of further contributing to the international efforts made to stem its impact on the humanitarian, health and economic fronts.

They doubled on the importance of forging head with international efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 , noting that global synergy is a must under such circumstance to put an end to the pandemic and its menacing threats to the entire world.

